iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, started coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ILIAF opened at $147.25 on Monday. iliad has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.86.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

