Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 138,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 313,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ilika alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.