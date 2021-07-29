Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $492.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.02.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

