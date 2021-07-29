IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IMAX shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,596 shares traded.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IMAX by 230.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in IMAX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.