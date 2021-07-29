Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

IMTX stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $221.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.