Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Immatics stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

