Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Immersion were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $4,580,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 275,024 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 98.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 260,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $2,217,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

IMMR stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.