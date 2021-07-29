IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 12.8%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) traded down 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.24. 120,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 138,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.481383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

