Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCZY shares. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

