Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $70.41. 2,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,119. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

