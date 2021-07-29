Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%.

ILPT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.23. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,609. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

