Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

