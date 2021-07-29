Informa’s (IFJPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

