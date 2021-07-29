Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Shares of IEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 272,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

