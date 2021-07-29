Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

