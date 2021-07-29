Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.11. Inhibrx shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.