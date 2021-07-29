Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.11. Inhibrx shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.