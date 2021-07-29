Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POCT opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

