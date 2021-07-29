Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Posts Earnings Results

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. Inovalon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 692,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

