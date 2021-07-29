Insider Buying: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. Minim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

