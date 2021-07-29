Insider Buying: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

