Insider Buying: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SSB opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

