Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BOKF stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

