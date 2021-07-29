Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.90. 1,092,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,470. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

