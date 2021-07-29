Insider Selling: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Sells 16,307 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Tom Rusin purchased 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.29) per share, with a total value of £150.56 ($196.71).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 938.50 ($12.26) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSV shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

