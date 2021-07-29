Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $3,872,909.04 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $972.50 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

