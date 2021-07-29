Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,484 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $821,921.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of PFMT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.