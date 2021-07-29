Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $21,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 436,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $21,632.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39.

REAL opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

