Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $469.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $117.14 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.