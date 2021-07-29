Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $469.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $117.14 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

