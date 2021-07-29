Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.41. Insulet has a 52 week low of $192.98 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

