InsurAce Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002842 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $985,742.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.