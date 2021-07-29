Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of IAUGY stock remained flat at $$18.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

