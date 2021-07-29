Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.99 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.54.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

