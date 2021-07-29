Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $38.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

INTA stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

