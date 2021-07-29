Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of IAS opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

