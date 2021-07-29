Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.28. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

