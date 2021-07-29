International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 491 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 105,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

