International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 491 put options.
Shares of IP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 105,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,748. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 196,521 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 257,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
