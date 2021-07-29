International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 491 put options.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 105,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,748. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 196,521 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 257,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

