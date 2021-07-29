International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Declares GBX 2.20 Dividend

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of £311.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.05. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

