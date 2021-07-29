Intrusion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,619% compared to the typical volume of 254 call options.

INTZ opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTZ. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.