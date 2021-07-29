Intrust Bank NA Acquires 589 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.45. 108,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

