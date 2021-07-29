Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,115. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

