Intrust Bank NA Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $232.51. 8,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.