Intrust Bank NA Purchases 142 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.