Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. 299,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.