Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 3,785.7% in July

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 3,785.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

