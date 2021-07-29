Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.