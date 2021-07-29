Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.