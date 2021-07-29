Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,362. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.