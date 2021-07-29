Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Get Invesco alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.