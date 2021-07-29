Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stake Lowered by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,444. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

